AFC Fylde 0 Scarborough Athletic 2: Coasters' first home defeat of the season

Coulson got the scoring underway after picking up a loose pass in the middle of the park and striking low into the bottom corner before grabbing a second from close range after confusion in the Fylde box.

James Rowe made just one change to the Fylde team from midweek, Danny Whitehead coming in to replace Keenan Patten, while Curtis Weston was a notable addition to the bench after returning from injury.

Scarborough started the game well, creating an opportunity for Kieran Glynn when he burst through the Fylde backline and was one-on-one with Chris Neal, only to flick the ball wide.

AFC Fylde's Alex Whitmore gets in a header during their defeat to Scarborough Athletic Picture: Steve McLellan

At the other end, the Coasters got forward quickly with Nick Haughton nodding into the path of Joe Rowley.

He switched play and found Sam Osborne running through on goal, but he blasted over from the edge of the area.

It was the visitors who took the lead after a loose pass from Whitehead was picked up 25 yards from goal by Coulson, who drilled past Neal into the bottom corner.

The visitors gained momentum from their opener and grabbed a second moments later.

Confusion in the Coasters’ box led to Coulson latching onto another loose ball and slotting into the net.

Half-chances were to follow for the Coasters as they looked for a route back into the game.

The first was when Jordan Cranston’s free-kick evaded everyone and ran out for a goal-kick before Osborne’s protests for a penalty were waved away after he was brought down in the area.

The interval came at a good time for the Coasters, who came out for the second half on the front foot .

Haughton did superbly to skip past three men and feed Osborne inside the area but Joe Cracknell was out quickly to deny him.

Scarborough broke quickly from a Fylde attack, William Jarvis having the chance to cut inside and curl an effort towards the bottom corner which Neal saved well down to his right.

The visitors were then reduced to 10 men as Ash Jackson was sent off for a challenge on Haughton.

Weston then lined one up from 20 yards out, skidding the ball off the surface and forcing the keeper into a smart stop.

Haughton had an opportunity of his own minutes later when he drove a powerful right-footed strike towards the top corner but Cracknell moved across his line and palmed the ball away.

Haughton, the Coasters’ leading scorer in the league so far, was looking the likeliest to at least pull one back for Rowe’s men.

He let fly again and sent an effort towards the top corner but Cracknell, who was proving to be the visitors’ star man, got the better of him.

Daniel Bramall aimed to round off the game for the Seadogs as he cut inside but shot just wide of the target.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Whitmore, Davis (Holmes 62), Morrison, Cranston (Barrett 46), Conlan, Whitehead (Weston 46), Philliskirk, Rowley, Haughton, Osborne. Subs not used: Bird, Patten.