AFC Fylde complete a deal for former Cardiff City youngster

The midfielder has agreed the contract, which also contains an option for Fylde to extend it for a further 12 months, following the completion of his deal at Cardiff City.

While on trial with the Coasters, the 21-year-old netted in their pre-season victory against Arbroath and was pleased to have made a good impression.

He said: “It’s been a long pre-season, but I’m happy to be here and happy to sign – I can’t wait to get going now.

Keenan Patten became AFC Fylde's latest signing Picture: AFC Fylde

“Ever since I’ve come in, the boys have been great with me, the gaffer (James Rowe) has been great with me.

“I’ve really enjoyed it here so far, and with the ambition of the club, I’m really excited.”

Patten had progressed through Cardiff’s Academy set-up, signing a scholarship in 2017/18 which was followed by a professional contract in 2019.

He knows National League North well, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Hereford FC after joining them in January 2022.

Patten becomes the eighth new face to arrive during the close season as Coasters manager James Rowe freshens up his squad for the 2022/23 campaign.

“Keenan has impressed everyone while being with us in pre-season,” Rowe said of his latest arrival.