AFC Fylde claim pre-season victory against Arbroath

James Rowe’s players ran out winners at Gayfield Park, thanks to goals from Emeka Obi and a trialist.

Both sides had opportunities inside the opening 11 minutes, the first coming Fylde’s way.

A superb switch of play from Pierce Bird allowed Connor Barrett to cross towards Sam Osborne, though Cammy Gill was off his line quickly to gather.

Emeka Obi scored AFC Fylde's first goal Picture: Steve McLellan

Almost instantly, Arbroath countered and forced Chris Neal into an outstanding save before making a point-blank stop with his leg from the rebound.

It was the Coasters who took first blood when a floated corner from Danny Whitehead was met by Obi, who glanced a header into the top left corner.

A quiet 15 minutes then led to Arbroath almost finding an equaliser when Kieran Shanks met David Gold’s cross, but he could only head into Neal’s hands.

There was still time for Fylde to have one last first-half opportunity when Will Hatfield and Barrett combined for the latter to drag an effort inches wide.

Leading 1-0 at the break, the Coasters almost added a second after Osborne’s cross was put on a plate for Joe Rowley, but he mistimed the header and the hosts cleared.

However, Fylde’s lead was soon to be doubled when some quick one-touch passing saw Nick Haughton release Jordan Cranston, who squared for a trialist to tap home.

Despite the control that Rowe’s side had, Arbroath managed to pull one back through Bobby Linn’s dipping, swerving free-kick from at least 35 yards.

Arbroath could have pulled level but a fine save from another Fylde trialist denied Thomas O’Brien from inside the six-yard box.

The hosts weren’t for giving up, however, and they had one last chance to try and snatch a draw but the trialist was there again to thwart Jason Thomson.

Fylde are due to be back in action next Tuesday, July 26, when they travel to Warrington Rylands (7.45pm).

Arbroath FC: Gill, Gold, Thomson, Hamilton, O’Brien, Trialist, Law, Trialist, Fosu, Shanks, Craigen. Subs: Gaston, McKenna, Hilson, Jacobs, Linn, Stewart, Paterson, Donnelly.