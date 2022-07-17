AFC Fylde 3 Lancaster City 0: Haughton leads second-half goal rush

A second-half goal rush from Nick Haughton, a trialist and Sam Osborne sealed victory over the Northern Premier League club behind closed doors at Mill Farm.

Haughton soon went close only to see his effort cannon off the underside of the crossbar after good work by Kyle Morrison.

Nick Haughton scored AFC Fylde's opener in the friendly win over Lancaster City Picture: AFC FYLDE

The visitors were forced into an early change following an injury to keeper Curtis Anderson, who required hospital treatment.

Haughton was involved again in a move which ended with Jordan Cranston curling a shot just wide.

Last season's top scorer Haughton won a free-kick on the edge of the area just before the break but his dipping set-piece flew wide.

Lancaster had their best chance early in the second half but new signing Brad Carroll volleyed off-target from a corner.

Haughton opened the scoring on 59 minutes, when the forward was released by on of three Fylde trialists and curled his shot into the top corner.

The scorer returned the favour five minutes later, lofting the ball over the Dolly Blues' defence for the trialist to find the bottom right corner.

And it became three goals in 10 minutes when Harvey Gregson squared the ball for Osborne to shoot into an open net.

Fylde now head to Scotland for their St Andrews training camp.