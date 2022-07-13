Fylde coast football friendly round-up: Wins for AFC Fylde and Fleetwood Town's development squad

Midfielder Rowley settled Tuesday’s Mill Farm friendly with a second-half chip following a stray back pass.

Fylde fielded a different XI in each half as they did at Atherton Collieries on Saturday, when James Rowe’s side started their pre-season programme with a goalless draw.

Rowley’s fellow new signing Connor Barrett was prominent in the first half, setting up Nick Haughton and having a good shooting chance himself against last season’s National League play-off contenders.

Joe Rowley celebrates his winning goal against FC Halifax Town with AFC Fylde teammate Sam Osborne Picture: Steve McLellan

Fylde’s next game against Lancaster City will be played behind closed doors at Mill Farm on Saturday before the squad heads to Scotland for next week’s training camp at St Andrews.

Also playing on Tuesday were AFC Blackpool and Fleetwood Town’s development squad, who recorded a 2-0 win at Jepson Way.

Both goals came during the first half, Max McMillan opening the scoring on the quarter-hour for Town.

Will Russ scored the second on 28 minutes with a fine strike from distance.

The Mechanics also return to action on Saturday as they host Northwich Victoria.

Squires Gate were the other team to play on Tuesday as they drew 2-2 at Runcorn Town.

Josh Westwood gave Gate an early lead, only for Jordan Lorde to level from the penalty spot moments later.

Theo Ball’s first goal for the club saw Gate 2-1 up a minute into the season half.

However, Runcorn skipper Chad Whyte ensured the match finished level by equalising two minutes from time.