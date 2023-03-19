News you can trust since 1873
AFC Blackpool earn a fourth straight victory as Squires Gate lose again

AFC Blackpool made it four victories in a week-and-a-half as they picked up another three points on Saturday.

By Gavin Browne
Published 19th Mar 2023, 17:27 GMT- 1 min read

The Mechanics maintained their fine recent form in the NWCFL First Division North with a 4-2 defeat of FC St Helens at Jepson Way.

They had a dream start, taking the lead in the sixth minute from the penalty spot.

Jacob Gregory was fouled by the visiting keeper and picked himself up to score from 12 yards.

Jacob Gregory scored twice for AFC Blackpool Picture: Adam Gee
The visitors had been denied by Nathan Whalley’s goalline clearance before they were awarded a penalty following Brendan O’Brien’s challenge inside the area.

However, following a talk between the referee and his assistant, the decision was overturned.

AFC capitalised by scoring again on 36 minutes as Maine Walder’s cross wasn’t collected, enabling O’Brien to turn and score.

FC St Helens had an early second-half effort deflected against the bar before AFC scored again on 54 minutes, Gregory converting Josh Winder’s cross.

O’Brien then scored his second with 16 minutes left, heading in from Freddie Kenyon’s cross.

It was the visitors who had the final word, however, as Brad Green scored twice in nine minutes to give the scoreline some respectability.

In contrast, Squires Gate recorded a fifth defeat in six Premier Division outings as they went down 4-0 at Kendal Town.

All four goals came inside the final 20 minutes as Gate were beaten for the 20th time this season.

Nathan Cliffe and Ryan Moore had gone close for Gate before Thomas Kilifin headed Kendal in front on 71 minutes.

He notched a second nine minutes later, expertly chipping Nathan Pennington, before Robert Wilson and Joseph Dickson completed the scoring.

