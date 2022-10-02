AFC Blackpool 0 Pilkington 2: Leaders maintain their perfect start

The Mechanics performed well in the first 45 minutes but missed chances helped the visitors take all three points.

AFC boss Martin Baird brought back Kyle Higham and Callum McHale following Tuesday night’s goalless draw with Ashton Town.

A cagey start saw Josh Dolby come closest to scoring but he was unable to connect with Jacob Gregory’s pass.

AFC Blackpool's Jacob Gregory had a chance to pull a goal back against Pilkington Picture: Adam Gee

Joe Robinson saw an effort go over, McHale’s attempt rolled wide and an assistant’s flag ruled out an AFC goal following a goalline scramble.

Ben Duffield had the final opportunity of the first half, meeting Robinson’s free-kick but seeing his header held by the keeper.

At the other end, Pilkington had a quiet opening 45 minutes but came out of the traps flying in the second half.

Having seen Robinson booked for a foul, they opened the scoring on 55 minutes.

Maine Walder was dispossessed on the halfway line, leading to a quick counter-attack down the right before the ball was whipped in and converted by Callum Laird.

The Mechanics were almost back on terms within two minutes as Tarren Moxon’s cross found Adam Chippendale, whose strike was well saved.

AFC keeper Dan Hall made a similar stop at the other end, only for Pilkington to double their lead on 72 minutes.

Bruno De Almeida Severino was played in by a clever through ball and, on the stretch, he found the far corner.