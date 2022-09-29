AFC Blackpool 0 Ashton Town 0: Honours even in midweek

The Mechanics started the game brightly with Jacob Gregory seeing a shot deflected over and the resultant corner being flicked narrowly wide of the target.

At the other end, Joe Robinson put his body on the line to stop a shot from finding the back of the net.

Ashton had another opportunity moments later but, on this occasion, Dan Hall got down well to his left and pushed the ball away from goal.

Ben Duffield was booked in AFC Blackpool's midweek draw Picture: Adam Gee

AFC’s Tarren Moxon saw a long-range effort curl just off target after it had looked to be heading into the top corner.

With both teams having had plenty of opportunities inside the first 20 minutes, the game became scrappy as the Mechanics saw Ben Duffield receive a booking for a late challenge on Ashton’s captain.

Adam Chippendale flicked a great free-kick from Joe Booth over the bar before the first half drew to a close with the game goalless.

After the interval, AFC started on the front foot as Gregory found the back of the net after a cut back by Josh Dolby.

However, the goal was disallowed with the referee’s assistant flagging that the ball had gone out of play.

Both teams continued to squander further opportunities and, on the hour, AFC boss Martin Baird chose to make some changes.

Booth and Ethan Smyth were replaced, with Kyle Higham returning as well as a debut for youth player Tyler Hallan.

On 65 minutes, Ashton went forward down the left-hand side where a low cross found former AFC player Brendan O’Brien.

The midfielder, however, was unable to find the net as he scuffed a shot into Hall’s hands.

AFC had another chance when Gregory found space down the flank and played the ball across to another substitute, Tom Shuttleworth, whose effort rolled inches past the post.

Baird made his final substitution with 10 minutes to play as Fraser Poole came on for Sam Owens but, despite both teams’ best efforts, the deadlock could not be broken.

