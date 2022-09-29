News you can trust since 1873
Charlie Adam not ruling out a return to Blackpool as a coach further down the line

Charlie Adam says he won’t rule out ever returning to Blackpool in a coaching capacity.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:00 pm

The former Seasiders midfielder recently announced his retirement from playing

Adam states he would be open to a management role at Bloomfield Road at some point down the line.

“Listen, you can’t rule anything out,” he said.

Charlie Adam (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“I have a great connection with the football club and the fans, but we will see what the future brings. If that’s at Blackpool, then we will see what goes on.

“But they’ve got a manager there now who is in a decent position and doing alright.”

Adam currently has a part-time coaching role with Burnley U21s.

“I’m just helping out getting the hours and working on things,” he added.

“I’m just doing that and waiting for the opportunity to come round in full-time employment.

“While I’m not working it’s great for me to get in there, work on the grass and learn on the job.”

