Charlie Adam not ruling out a return to Blackpool as a coach further down the line

The former Seasiders midfielder recently announced his retirement from playing

Adam states he would be open to a management role at Bloomfield Road at some point down the line.

“Listen, you can’t rule anything out,” he said.

Charlie Adam (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have a great connection with the football club and the fans, but we will see what the future brings. If that’s at Blackpool, then we will see what goes on.

“But they’ve got a manager there now who is in a decent position and doing alright.”

Adam currently has a part-time coaching role with Burnley U21s.

“I’m just helping out getting the hours and working on things,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m just doing that and waiting for the opportunity to come round in full-time employment.