Blackpool have been linked with an in-form non-league forward. The Seasiders are looking to do business in the January transfer window. (Photographer David Horton / CameraSport

Blackpool are amongst a handful of clubs reportedly interested in signing a prolific non-league forward.

Pete O'Rourke, a former Sky Sports journalist that now works for Football Insider has linked the Seasiders along with four Football League clubs and two National League sides with a move for Warrington Rylands forward Adama Sidibeh. Blackpool's League One rivals are interested and then ambitious League Two pair Stockport County and Salford City are also said to be keen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O'Rourke said on Wednesday night in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: A host of EFL and National League clubs, including Stockport, Salford, Blackpool, Port Vale, Altrincham and Fylde are chasing Warrington Rylands hot-shot Adama Sidibeh. Sidibeh has scored 15 goals for Northern Premier League side Rylands so far this season."

In another report, Stephen Killen a journalist for the Liverpool Echo, reported that Football League and professional clubs have tabled offers for Ryland's top scorer. After seeing the speculation, there was a response to the rumours, Rylands first-team manager quote tweeted O'Rourke's tweet and said: Fake news. Real Madrid. Man Utd. Bayern. The only clubs we are willing to deal with."

Sidibeh was previously on the books of AFC Blackpool who play in the North West Counties League Division One North. He moved on to Cheadle Heath Nomads last year and played under ex-Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City striker Rory Fallon. He won the Player of the Year at his former club scoring 20 goals and earned a move this summer to Warrington Rylands.