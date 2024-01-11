Blackpool in six-team transfer race with Stockport County and Port Vale for 15-goal forward
Latest Blackpool transfer news as a prolific non-league forward is linked with a move to Bloomfield Road.
Blackpool are amongst a handful of clubs reportedly interested in signing a prolific non-league forward.
Pete O'Rourke, a former Sky Sports journalist that now works for Football Insider has linked the Seasiders along with four Football League clubs and two National League sides with a move for Warrington Rylands forward Adama Sidibeh. Blackpool's League One rivals are interested and then ambitious League Two pair Stockport County and Salford City are also said to be keen.
O'Rourke said on Wednesday night in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: A host of EFL and National League clubs, including Stockport, Salford, Blackpool, Port Vale, Altrincham and Fylde are chasing Warrington Rylands hot-shot Adama Sidibeh. Sidibeh has scored 15 goals for Northern Premier League side Rylands so far this season."
In another report, Stephen Killen a journalist for the Liverpool Echo, reported that Football League and professional clubs have tabled offers for Ryland's top scorer. After seeing the speculation, there was a response to the rumours, Rylands first-team manager quote tweeted O'Rourke's tweet and said: Fake news. Real Madrid. Man Utd. Bayern. The only clubs we are willing to deal with."
Sidibeh was previously on the books of AFC Blackpool who play in the North West Counties League Division One North. He moved on to Cheadle Heath Nomads last year and played under ex-Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City striker Rory Fallon. He won the Player of the Year at his former club scoring 20 goals and earned a move this summer to Warrington Rylands.
Rylands play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division which is the seventh tier of English football and four divisions below League One. Sidibeh has adapted to playing at a higher level and currently his side are occupying second place which is a play-off spot and are nine points off of league leaders Radcliffe.