One striker will not be moving to Blackpool. Adama Sidibeh is moving elsewhere. (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Warrington Rylands forward Adama Sidibeh who was linked with a move to Blackpool is closing on a move to a top-flight club.

The Seasiders along with Port Vale, Salford City and Stockport County had been linked earlier this month, but he is opting to go elsewhere. Stephen Killen, a writer for Off The Park which specialises in non-league football in England reports that Sidibeh is undergoing a medical at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone. He broke the news yesterday and in an update today, an undisclosed fee has been agreed with the formalities agreed, a medical passed with him set to become a St Johnstone player.

Altrincham and AFC Fylde had also held an interest for a striker that had scored 15+ goals in the seventh tier of English football this season. Sidibeh had played in Blackpool before for AFC Blackpool and later played for Cheadle Heath Nomads.

Earlier this week, striker Brad Holmes departed the club to join Dunfermline Athletic on a loan deal until the end of the season. The 21-year-old had scored four goals in 19 games for National League North side Southport but was persuaded to move north of the border by fellow Tangerines man Owen Moffat.

"I got told by my agent that there was some interest last Thursday night and, as soon as I heard that, I wanted to get the ball rolling," said Holmes to The Courier.

“It came through confirmed on Monday.

“He [Moffat] said that I would get on really well with the lads which I have done so far and hopefully I can come in, score goals and do what I need to do.

“It seems a good environment to be around. I am looking forward to getting a striking role and, of course, there is always competition for any position anywhere you go.