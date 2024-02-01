TRANSFER GOSSIP: Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday among teams looking at Cardiff City midfielder
According to Football Insider, the Seasiders are weighing up a move for the midfielder, along with the likes of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday. Turkish outfit Goztepe and French clubs Amiens and Valenciennes are also reportedly in the mix.
The Zimbabwe international has struggled for game time this season- featuring just seven times in all competitions for the Bluebirds, despite being a regular during his first campaign with the club.
Rinomhota started his career with A.F.C. Portchester, before making the move to Reading- where he made 139 appearances, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.
The 26-year-old is among a number of midfielders linked with a move to Bloomfield Road, with the Star reporting Blackpool as the favourites in the race for Wednesday’s George Byers.
Ahead of Deadline Day, the club added Ryan Finnigan to their ranks, before releasing Tashan Oakley-Boothe by mutual consent.