New club revealed for ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City midfielder following Blackpool exit

Tashan Oakley-Boothe has found a new club following his departure from Blackpool.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Feb 2024, 09:27 GMT
Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)
The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City man made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer as a free agent, but only managed to make 10 appearances for the Seasiders- with the majority of his outings coming in the EFL Trophy.

Oakley-Boothe’s short time on the Fylde Coast comes to an end with his contract being mutually terminated.

The midfielder has now made the move overseas, joining C.F. Estrela da Amadora- who play in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and currently sit 14th in the table, but are without a win in their last six games.

In a message on the club’s social media, Oakley-Boothe said: “I’m very happy to be here, I can’t wait to play in front of your fans. Vamos Estrela.”

The 23-year-old could potentially make his debut this Sunday in a game away to Estoril Praia.

