'I think I can go all the way': New Blackpool boxing pro Jamie Mitchell aiming for the top

A recently turned boxing professional from Blackpool believes he has what it takes to go to the very top.

Jamie Mitchell trades blows with Elvis Dube. Karen Priestley Photography

Jamie Mitchell has enjoyed an unbeaten start to his career and managed to see off his third opponent in comfortable fashion at the weekend.

The super-middleweight, who made his debut back in March, beat 78-fight veteran Elvis Dube on points in a four-rounder in Bolton.

“It was a good win,” the 24-year-old told The Gazette. “I won every round so it was pretty comfortable and I was pleased with my performance.

“I’ve won all three of my fights so I’m definitely on the up. They’ve been decent opponents too, considering they’re my first fights of my career but I’ve won all three in good style which is a good sign.

“I definitely feel as though I can be world champion, I think I can go all the way 100 per cent.

“Later down the line I just want to fight the people at the top who have the belts. There’s obviously people like Callum Smith.

“I envisage fighting people like that but in years to come, obviously I’m not going to jump too far ahead of myself but I want to go to the very top of the division.

“Not in a big-headed way, but I always knew I was going to turn pro as soon as I started boxing.

“I knew this was what I was going to do but it’s good to finally get my foot in the door, but I’m not satisfied yet. I want to go all the way before I can say I’m satisfied.”

Mitchell, who fought at Kirkham ABC Boxing Club as a youngster, now trains with Anthony Farnell near Manchester.

His manager Steve Wood, of VIP Boxing, now wants him to have a break over Christmas before returning in March - potentially on a show in Blackpool.

“I’m hoping my next fight will be in Blackpool, which I’d love to do,” Mitchell added.

“I’ve not fought in Blackpool since about 2010 which was at a Kirkham club show at Layton Institute.

“I’d love to box in Blackpool because I kept my career quite quiet when I was an amateur, no one really came to watch me. But I want everyone to come and see me now, I think the time is right.

“My manager has said I’ll do another one or two four-rounders and then I will move up to a six-rounder then hopefully I’ll box for a small title at the end of next year. It will just be a case of keep rising.”