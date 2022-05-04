Blackpool's rising boxing prospect Jake Abrol out to impress on his return to Winter Gardens

The highly-decorated amateur made a successful home debut at the town’s iconic venue in April when he beat Rustem Fatkhullin in only his second fight as a pro.

The super-lightweight, who came through the ranks at his Dad’s former Sharpstyle Boxing gym on Bagot Street, has only just turned 19, but he’s impatient for success and believes he has the tools to move through the ranks in super-quick fashion.

Abrol will be looking to put on another strong display when he appears at VIP Boxing Promotions’ show at the Winter Gardens on Saturday, May 14.

“I’m looking forward to getting out again so soon,” he told VIP Boxing Promotions.

“I had a long layout of seven months after my first fight, so I couldn’t ask for anything better than to be straight back in there.

“Preparations have been going well. I’ve just been ticking over and just carried over from the last camp really. I had three or four days off to let my body relax but then I was straight back in.

Abrol made his pro debut at the tender age of 18

“I’m always in the gym all the time anyway, so it’s nothing new for me.

“It was great to get a taste for it again the other week and now I’m just excited to get back in there. It felt brilliant.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better place to make my home debut either, so I know I’m very lucky.”

Abrol has enjoyed ideal preparation for his latest fight, sparring with 27-1 fighter Zelfa Barrett who is preparing himself for a European title shot.

That’s having previously sparred with Chorley’s Jack Catterall, who was recently involved in a hugely controversial points-defeat to undisputed super-lightweight world champion Josh Taylor.

Also on the card is fellow Blackpool man Tyrone Bowen-Price (3-0), who also came through the Sharpstyle gym as an amateur.

But with Andy Abrol now focusing completely on coaching his son Jake, the 24-year-old is now trained by former Kirkham boxer Adam Little, who retired from fighting two years ago.

“I was lucky Adam opened the gym to me, so I can’t thank him enough,” Bowen-Price said.

“The aim now is just to keep building every day and keep improving. This fight should be another little step-up, so we’ll see how it goes.

“I can’t wait to fight in front of my hometown fans again, it should make for another great atmosphere.”

Doors open at 6.45pm, with the first bell scheduled for 7.15pm.