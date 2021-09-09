Highly-decorated Blackpool amateur Jake Abrol preparing to make his professional boxing debut aged just 18

Abrol and gym mate Tyrone Bowen-Price make their debuts on Sunday at Bolton’s Whites Hotel.

For Abrol, who was born and bred in Blackpool, it marks a rapid rise into the pro ranks after more than 70 amateur fights and a host of title wins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are no nerves whatsoever – it’s just excitement,” the super-lightweight told The Gazette.

“During Covid we couldn’t box as amateurs, so I went round sparring a lot of the professionals instead, which was a great experience.

“I sat down with my dad (Andy, also his coach) and we decided now is the right time. I want to get my career started because I don’t want to be sitting still. It was just the right move.

“After two years out of the ring, I’m just excited to get back in there because it’s been a long wait.

Jake Abrol at Blackpool’s Sharpstyle gym preparing for his first professional fight Picture: KELVIN STUTTARD

“Because I’m so young there’s no rush really, but next year I’d definitely like to be out five or six times.

“But we can take it slowly because time is on our side.

“I’m probably the youngest fighter on the card – not many boxers turn pro when they’re only just 18 – but we felt it was right for me.”

Abrol, who boxes on Steve Wood’s VIP Boxing show, takes on Croatian fighter Ivan Njegac, who has won 12 of his 31 fights.

The teenager had ideal preparation for his debut by sparring the likes of Chorley’s Jack Catterall (26-0), who challenges Josh Taylor for the undisputed world title in December, and up-and-comer Dalton Smith, who has won all eight of his fights to date.

“It’s been a brilliant experience,” Abrol added. “Being able to compare where I’ll be in four or five years’ time, it’s really good.

“I definitely held my own with these guys. That’s what sparring is for – it’s where you learn everything.

“I had a good amateur career but I knew I was always gearing towards the pros. I always preferred that side of the sport.

“I enjoyed the amateurs and won a lot of titles, but my and my dad’s goal was always to make it in the pro game.”

Jake’s career will be guided by Andy, who is the head coach of the Sharpstyle club on Bagot Street.

He told The Gazette: “Jake has signed up a little early but we’ve travelled up and down the country to get him prepared. His preparation is good and now is the right time for his next journey.

“We will hopefully have three more turning pro in the next six months. These lads have been with us from age 10 and have achieved everything possible as amateurs.

“They are a group of brothers, who have grown even stronger together after losing one of their brothers in Frank Varey.”