Adam Little-trained Blackpool boxing prospect excited to put on a show at the Winter Gardens

Blackpool’s Tyrone Bowen-Price has made a perfect start to his fledgling career so far since turning pro in September of last year.

The 24-year-old, who is trained in Kirkham by former pro Adam Little, is looking forward to getting back out there on Saturday, September 10.

“I can’t wait,” he told The Gazette.

“It’s three weeks on Saturday and it’s my first six-rounder, so it’s not long to go now. I’ve just got to keep pushing but I’ll be ready for it.

“I’m just going through sparring now and doing my fitness to make sure everything is sorted, just stepping it up.

“I’m halfway through a hard week now but we’ll start winding down after that looking and go from there to make sure I’m fighting fit ready for the night.

Blackpool boxer Tyrone Bowen-Price preparing for his fight at the Winter Gardens on September 10. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“It’s a dream come true (fighting at the Winter Gardens). It’s a home crowd, so there’s no better place to be.

“This will be my third fight in Blackpool and Winter Gardens is a historical venue, so it will be special. A lot of good people have boxed there and some big shows have been there, so it’s good to be there.”

Also on the bill is Bowen-Price’s former Sharpstyle gym mate Jake Abrol, who is also looking to record a fifth straight victory.

Jackson Hulme, meanwhile, returns from a four-year absence to compete in his third career bout.

Bowen-Price is trained by former Kirkham pro Adam Little

Gym mate Hannah Baggaley will be aiming to get back to winning ways after suffering a surprise defeat to Beccy Ferguson in her second fight.

Topping the bill is a rematch between Matty Rennie and Ben Fields, who fought to a draw in their first fight in 2019.

Roman Fury, the brother of Tyson and Tommy, also makes his professional debut. It’s believed the 25-year-old is the ninth member of the Fury family to turn professional.

To buy tickets, ring 01942 874241 or visit www.vipboxing.co.uk. Standard tickets are priced at £40, with ringside £70.