Next generation of Blackpool boxers to star at Winter Gardens show

Four of the town’s next up-and-coming fighters have been included on VIP Boxing’s bill on Saturday, September 10.

Jake Abrol and Tyrone Bowen-Price, both former amateurs at Blackpool’s Sharpstyle gym, provide chief support.

The two bright prospects have both made undefeated starts to their career, Abrol winning his first three fights and Bowen-Price his first four.

Both were in action at the Winter Gardens in April and May of this year, as big-time boxing makes its long-awaited return to Blackpool.

Jackson Hulme, meanwhile, returns from a four-year absence to compete in his third career bout.

Gym mate Hannah Baggaley will be aiming to get back to winning ways after suffering a surprise defeat to Beccy Ferguson in her second fight in March.

Boxing returns to Winter Gardens in September

Topping the bill is a rematch between Matty Rennie and Ben Fields, who fought to a draw in their first fight in 2019.

Tom Aitchison, Brandon Daord, Travis Waters, Owen Kirk and Roman Fury also feature on the 10-fight bill.

VIP Boxing boss Steve Wood said: “Just finishing this season and we already starting with the new one. Definitely going to be upgrades.

“We believe the fighters are good enough so now it’s time to prove it, especially on the TV shows that start in October.”

To buy tickets, ring 01942 874241 or visit www.vipboxing.co.uk. Standard tickets are priced at £40, with ringside £70.