Highly-rated Blackpool boxing prospects extend unbeaten runs during Winter Gardens show

The show was headlined by Jake Abrol, who moved to 3-0 with a shutout victory against Estonian Dmitri Protkunas.

The 19-year-old, a product of his Dad Andy’s Sharpstyle Gym on Bagot Street, won all four rounds to win on points 40-36.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Good comfortable win last night,” Abrol wrote on Twitter.

“Massive thank you to everyone who came out to support, much appreciated. Onto the next.”

A highly-decorated amateur, Abrol has already been sparring with the likes of Jack Catterall, who was involved in a hugely controversial points-defeat to undisputed super-lightweight world champion Josh Taylor in February, as well as European title challenger Zelfa Barrett.

Also on the card at the weekend was another undefeated Blackpool prospect in Tyrone Bowen-Price, who moved to 4-0 with a points victory in a four-rounder against 41-fight pro Josue Bendana.

Jake Abrol and Tyrone Bowen-Price both trained at the former Sharpstyle Boxing Gym

The 24-year-old also came through the Sharpstyle gym as an amateur, but is now trained by former Kirkham boxer Adam Little, who retired from fighting two years ago.

“He did very well,” Little told VIP Boxing after the fight.

“He did a lot of things we’ve been working on, which is what I’m always looking for.

“I thought towards the end of the fight he was doing a bit too much posturing, but I like the fact he was enjoying it. But at the same time I want him to step on the gas, because Tyrone hurt him three or four times.