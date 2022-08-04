Brother of Tommy and Tyson Fury to make boxing debut in Blackpool

Roman Fury, who is also the brother of fellow boxer and former Love Island contestant Tommy, is believed to be the ninth member of the Fury family to turn professional.

But unlike heavyweight great Tyson, Roman has no prior experience and no amateur background.

“If nothing else it’s a story,” the 25-year-old told VIP Boxing.

“How many people do you know that jump into it at the deep end with no experience? But that’s the challenge and I like a challenge.

“I’ve always messed around on the pads with my Dad and my brothers from a young age, but actually sparring and fighting, I don’t have that much experience.

“But during lockdown, I used boxing to lose some weight, about six stone. I was 20st, a real mess. But lockdown happened, I had no work, I was eating crap, playing on the Xbox, I had no life whatsoever.

Fury makes his debut at the Winter Gardens next month

“One day Tommy invited me down to train with him, I had a couple of sessions and I started getting into it. I trained more and more until it went from training twice a week to six times a week and the weight came off, the confidence grew.

“It’s not just a physical thing, it’s a mental thing as well. It’s turned my life around completely.”

Roman will be fighting on VIP Boxing’s card at the Winter Gardens on Saturday, September 10.

Also on the bill will be the next generation of Blackpool’s young talent, Jake Abrol and Tyrone Bowen-Price, who are both former amateurs at the town’s Sharpstyle gym.

The two bright prospects have both made undefeated starts to their career, winning their first four fights.

Jackson Hulme, meanwhile, returns from a four-year absence to compete in his third career bout.

Gym mate Hannah Baggaley will be aiming to get back to winning ways after suffering a surprise defeat to Beccy Ferguson in her second fight.

Topping the bill is a rematch between Matty Rennie and Ben Fields, who fought to a draw in their first fight in 2019.

To buy tickets, ring 01942 874241 or visit www.vipboxing.co.uk. Standard tickets are priced at £40, with ringside £70.