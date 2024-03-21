Watch a journey through time with 10 favourite Blackpool Pleasure Beach rides according to you
We asked our readers which Blackpool Pleasure Beach rides were their favourites through the years.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
They responded in their hundreds and here is a look at the ones which came out top. Is your favourite featured?
ICYMI: I loved The Palace in Blackpool and for anthems it was The Syndicate, nothing compares to it now
25 of the best Blackpool photos from 1983 and 1984 including the Illuminations and the wrecked boating pool
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.