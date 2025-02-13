Times have changed since the 80s but classroom life lives on and these cracking pictures spanning three decades remind us of our Blackpool school days. They’re a real treat - are you pictured?
Fleetwood High School v Baines School year 10 netball at Stanley Park, Blackpool. Baines team From left, Katie Linney, Georgina Brumwell, Laura Bates, Georgina Oates, Serena Hindle, Elle Swire and Bryony Cupitt | National World
The new 'Milky Bar' opened at Highfield High School in Blackpool giving children a healthier option for their lunch. Ashleigh Duckworth (left) and Natalie Barks (both 12) with their healthy meals | National World
Blackpool Festival of Music and Arts Bispham high school. Character 11 and 12 years, Sophie Harrington as cinderella | National World
Year 7 Blackpool netball champions, Highfield High School.
Back L-R Anna Hughes, Bob Jeffrey, Laura Jenkinson and Amy Ditchfield.
Front L-R Jamie-Lee Bennison, Hannah Carroll, Rachel Starkie and Hollie Lee. | National World
Blackpool FC midfielder Ben Burgess held a questions and answers session with pupils from Palatine High School | National World
MP Gordon Marsden visits Highfield High School in Blackpool for the launch of their free maps for 11- year-olds as part of an initiative by the Ordnance Survey. L-R are MP Gordon Marsden with pupils Sam Jackson, Adam Constantine and Vicky Martin | National World