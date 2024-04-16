And where better to grab a chippy tea than in Blackpool – arguably the home of the classic British favourite. We asked readers about their memories of their favourite chippies back in the day. Pat Eardley said: “I worked at Black's on Deansgate when I first left school and used to go to the chippy on Topping Street, the predecessor of Yorkshire Fisheries. They did a 'Sloppy Joe' burger with onions and gravy on a portion of chips. 50 years on, I can still remember loving this for lunch!