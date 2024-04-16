"I can recall 60 years of Yorkshire Fisheries in Blackpool, it's been bang on for years"

Who doesn’t love fish and chips?

By Claire Lark
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 11:38 BST

And where better to grab a chippy tea than in Blackpool – arguably the home of the classic British favourite. We asked readers about their memories of their favourite chippies back in the day. Pat Eardley said: “I worked at Black's on Deansgate when I first left school and used to go to the chippy on Topping Street, the predecessor of Yorkshire Fisheries. They did a 'Sloppy Joe' burger with onions and gravy on a portion of chips. 50 years on, I can still remember loving this for lunch!

And Marilynne Thompson recalled: “Amy’s on Common Edge Road. It was a wooden shack between Stanley Con Club and Bennetts Lane. Loved going there near closing for the scraps. Also further down opp Highfield pub was Porters.” Read the full thread of memories here These were some of the area’s favourites in the 1990s, were any near you? Some are still going strong.

Harry Ramsden's Fish and Chip Restaraunt on Blackpool Promenade. L-R Colin Dowding, Harry Ramsden's manager Mark Cody, Centrepoint manager Keith Mayren and Bev Roberts

1. Chippies of the 90s

Harry Ramsden's Fish and Chip Restaraunt on Blackpool Promenade. L-R Colin Dowding, Harry Ramsden's manager Mark Cody, Centrepoint manager Keith Mayren and Bev Roberts Photo: Martin Bostock

Yorkshire Fisheries on Topping Street has always been a firm favourite

Yorkshire Fisheries on Topping Street has always been a firm favourite Photo: Mark Pearson

The Revoe Chippy on Central Drive, 1998

The Revoe Chippy on Central Drive, 1998 Photo: Rob Lock

The Cottage, one of Blackpool's most popular, in 1997

The Cottage, one of Blackpool's most popular, in 1997 Photo: Dave Nelson

Paul Robertshaw at Beach Road Fish and Chips, 1999

Paul Robertshaw at Beach Road Fish and Chips, 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

The Corner Chippy, Blackpool, 1998

The Corner Chippy, Blackpool, 1998 Photo: Dave Nelson

