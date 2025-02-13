There was nothing like Poulton nights out back in the day! 39 retro pics of pubs, clubs, and restaurants

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Feb 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 16:24 BST

Poulton in the 1990s and 2000s was THE place to be for a night out.

With it’s charming restaurants, idyllic small town pubs and a nightlife which actually rivalled other towns, it was the choice for many.

All centred round the town square, the next pub was just a short stagger away and the restaurants were bunched together.

I, for one, would love to go back to those times, have one more night out!

These pictures rewind to Poulton’s nightlife back in the day, focusing on pubs, bars and restaurants.

Summer nights outside The Thatched in the 90s

1. Pubs and restaurants, 90s and 00s

Summer nights outside The Thatched in the 90s | National World

Hub Nightclub, late 90s

2. Poulton nightlife

Hub Nightclub, late 90s | Natioanl World

Monsieurs restaurant Blackpool Old Road, Poulton

3. Monsieurs restaurant Blackpool Old Road, Poulton

Monsieurs restaurant Blackpool Old Road, Poulton | National World

Poulton Brass Band were chosen by the Falcon Hotel in Poulton for the Gazette's Token Challenge. Pic shows some of the band warming up in the pub.

4. Pubs and restaurants, 90s and 00s

Poulton Brass Band were chosen by the Falcon Hotel in Poulton for the Gazette's Token Challenge. Pic shows some of the band warming up in the pub. | National World

The Golden Ball before it had a £150k facelift

5. Pubs and restaurants, 90s and 00s

The Golden Ball before it had a £150k facelift | National World

Another of the Golden Ball, late 90s

6. Pubs and restaurants, 90s and 00s

Another of the Golden Ball, late 90s | National World

