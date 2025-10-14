Built in1906, The Castle on North Shore, Blackpool, is a striking residence in a style evoking a French château.

It was designed by architect Arthur Hindle for businessman Arthur T. Knowles and features steep roofs, prominent turrets and ornate detailing. The whole intention was to resemble a marine villa set on the cliffs.

Originally it’s purpose was as a private home built for Knowle’s French wife. She mostly stayed in France and the house remained largely unoccupied for many years.

Prominent music publisher, songwriter and show producer Lawrence Wright, also known by his pseudonym Horatio Nicholls. Under his ownershop, The Castle served as his residence. He sold it in 1941. During WWII it was home to Belgian refugees.

Since then, the building has passed through several uses - the Blackpool & Fylde Motor Club, then in 1965 it was converted into the Castle Casino under owner Jack Pye. Later, in 2005, it became part of the Genting Club chain, and has undergone refurbishments, preserving many of the original period features.

