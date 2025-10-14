13 nostalgic photos of Blackpool landmark 'The Castle' from French styled chateau to prominent casino

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th Oct 2025, 12:42 BST

Castle Casino is one of Blackpool’s most prominent landmarks

Built in1906, The Castle on North Shore, Blackpool, is a striking residence in a style evoking a French château.

It was designed by architect Arthur Hindle for businessman Arthur T. Knowles and features steep roofs, prominent turrets and ornate detailing. The whole intention was to resemble a marine villa set on the cliffs.

Originally it’s purpose was as a private home built for Knowle’s French wife. She mostly stayed in France and the house remained largely unoccupied for many years.

Prominent music publisher, songwriter and show producer Lawrence Wright, also known by his pseudonym Horatio Nicholls. Under his ownershop, The Castle served as his residence. He sold it in 1941. During WWII it was home to Belgian refugees.

Since then, the building has passed through several uses - the Blackpool & Fylde Motor Club, then in 1965 it was converted into the Castle Casino under owner Jack Pye. Later, in 2005, it became part of the Genting Club chain, and has undergone refurbishments, preserving many of the original period features.

ICYMI: 21 memorable photos taking you back to primary school life in Blackpool in the 90s and 00s

19 iconic photos transporting you back to 1990s Blackpool and a lost landmark you will remember

The Castle Casino as it looked in 1989 when the gambling complex changed hands.

1. Castle Casino memories

The Castle Casino as it looked in 1989 when the gambling complex changed hands. | National World

Photo Sales
One gambler tries his luck on one of the bandits

2. Castle Casino memories

One gambler tries his luck on one of the bandits | National World

Photo Sales
Castle Casino is a local landmark

3. Castle Casino memories

Castle Casino is a local landmark | National World

Photo Sales
A recognisable seafront building. This was around 25 years ago

4. Castle Casino memories

A recognisable seafront building. This was around 25 years ago | National World

Photo Sales
Pierre Coulon a former director of the Castle Casino

5. Castle Casino memories

Pierre Coulon a former director of the Castle Casino | National World

Photo Sales
xx

6. Pierre Coulon director of the Castle Casino

xx | xx

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFrance
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice