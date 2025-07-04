The 25 old pictures of Blackpool which are among the most captivating and will make you feel nostalgic

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Jul 2025, 13:39 BST

A collection of wonderful pictures which flick through the years.

All black and white and all photographed using glass plates techniques, the pictures are memories of past times in our resort. From Tradesman's Holidays to people, the beach and familiar landmarks and streets, they are picture gems. And who knew there was a bowling alley at the Winter Gardens - I didn’t.

Stanley Park Lake became an ice rink in the big freeze of 1945

1. Blackpool through Glass Plates Photography

Stanley Park Lake became an ice rink in the big freeze of 1945 | National World

Another scene from Tradesman's Holiday. This is Coronation Street

2. Blackpool through Glass Plates Photography

Another scene from Tradesman's Holiday. This is Coronation Street | National World

View of Princess Street, South Shore, Blackpool showing the tram track from the original conduit layout of 1885. When this photograph was taken in 1964 local businesses and residents were complaining about plans to reopen this section because of the noise and interference caused to their televisions and radios

3. Blackpool through Glass Plates Photography

View of Princess Street, South Shore, Blackpool showing the tram track from the original conduit layout of 1885. When this photograph was taken in 1964 local businesses and residents were complaining about plans to reopen this section because of the noise and interference caused to their televisions and radios | National World

Bowling Alley at Blackpool Winter Gardens in 1959

4. Blackpool through Glass Plates Photography

Bowling Alley at Blackpool Winter Gardens in 1959 | National World

Mr J C E Postance (centre) the executive engineer, explains the working of the new Marton automatic telephone exchange, on Preston Old Road, to Sir Roland Robinson MP for Blackpool South. On the right is MR J D Ball. 1959

5. Blackpool through Glass Plates Photography

Mr J C E Postance (centre) the executive engineer, explains the working of the new Marton automatic telephone exchange, on Preston Old Road, to Sir Roland Robinson MP for Blackpool South. On the right is MR J D Ball. 1959 | National World

North Pier show rehearsal in 1959 Charlie Drake with some of the cast.

6. Blackpool through Glass Plates Photography

North Pier show rehearsal in 1959 Charlie Drake with some of the cast. | National World

