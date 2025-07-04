All black and white and all photographed using glass plates techniques, the pictures are memories of past times in our resort. From Tradesman's Holidays to people, the beach and familiar landmarks and streets, they are picture gems. And who knew there was a bowling alley at the Winter Gardens - I didn’t.
Stanley Park Lake became an ice rink in the big freeze of 1945 | National World
Another scene from Tradesman's Holiday. This is Coronation Street | National World
View of Princess Street, South Shore, Blackpool showing the tram track from the original conduit layout of 1885. When this photograph was taken in 1964 local businesses and residents were complaining about plans to reopen this section because of the noise and interference caused to their televisions and radios | National World
Bowling Alley at Blackpool Winter Gardens in 1959 | National World
Mr J C E Postance (centre) the executive engineer, explains the working of the new Marton automatic telephone exchange, on Preston Old Road, to Sir Roland Robinson MP for Blackpool South. On the right is MR J D Ball. 1959 | National World
North Pier show rehearsal in 1959 Charlie Drake with some of the cast. | National World
