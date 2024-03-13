25 historical Fleetwood scenes depicting Lord Street, the docks, seafront and the town's streets

This latest collection of Fleetwood photos dug from our archives show the port in bygone days

By Claire Lark
Published 13th Mar 2024, 14:27 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 14:57 GMT

From the docks and seafront to buildings, streets and the town centre, they go right back through the decades. Football next to the North Euston, the ro-ro ferry, old shops and churches and the park are featured.

The corner of Dock Street and Adelaide Street in 1982

1. Historical Fleetwood

Site of Fleetwood Memorial Park looking towards Highbury Avenue / historical / early 1900s

2. Historical Fleetwood

This photograph shows the view down Lord Street from the junction with Preston Street not long after the tramway opened in the town in 1898. The Spire of St Peter's Church can be seen faintly in the distance, it was removed in 1904. The church in the centre is the Congregational Church which was demolished in 1936 to make way for a Marks and Spencer store. On the right the bell tower of the Co-operative Hall which stood on the corner of Kemp Street can be seen, Peacock's is now on this site.

3. Historical Fleetwood

This was 1985 when the council allowed a man to knock down a chunk of the old Fleetwood barracks wall at the back of Bramley Avenue

4. Historical Fleetwood

The welcome home for Fleetwood FC from Wembley in 1985

5. Historical Fleetwood

Fleetwood Hospital carnival parade of 1923

6. Historical Fleetwood

