25 old Blackpool photos which depict changes to roads and buildings through the years

These vintage pictures reflect Blackpool back to the last century and beyond.

By Claire Lark
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:55 GMT

They are mainly street scenes and buildings, some still standing whilst others are long gone. But they give us an idea of how Blackpool looked in past times through the streets which are still so familiar.

Topping Street, Blackpool, pictured from Church Street in 1934. The white-faced building on the right was then the premises of the electrical firm Hurst Ibbetson and Taylor

Blackpool Through the Years

The inaugural journey of Coronation 304 on June 16th 1952, with Walter Luff in the cab instructing the Mayor how to operate the controls as it moves over the crossover through the crowd

Parks department workers in Beechfield Avenue are cutting back the trees to encourage new growth. The trunks still have the white markings added to make them more visible during the blackouts of World War Two

Looking north along Whitegate Drive in 1890. The houses on the right are between Woodland Grove and Gorse Road

Bispham Village in 1962 looking west along Red Bank Road from All Hallows Road with the Old England pub on the extreme left

Wade's Cottage ,on the corner of Clifton Road and Cherry Tree Road North, was over 250 years old when this photograph was taken in 1957

