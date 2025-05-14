The 12 sweet treats and chocolate bars you would love to see make a comeback from Spangles to Caramac

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th May 2025, 10:55 BST

We all have our favourite sweets and chocolate bars - but what happened when they disappear from the shelves?

We miss them of course and wish they would make a comeback. We asked you which sweet treats would you like to see back on the shelves and these were the top answers, from old school mints to chocolate bars which have only just disappeared.

ICYMI: 35 legendary scenes taken at Blackpool's iconic Club Sanuk which stole the show in the noughties

28 pictures of loved and lost Blackpool nightclubs we wish we could back to

Massive old school collection of 35 retro pictures inside St John Vianney School in Blackpool

For all your Blackpool nostalgia needs - sign up for the Gazette’s retro newsletter

Caramac Bars were discontinued in 2023 after 64 years of production

1. Caramac

Caramac Bars were discontinued in 2023 after 64 years of production | Staff

Photo Sales
Black and white mints were on your list

2. Black and white mints

Black and white mints were on your list | National World

Photo Sales
Were you a fan of Fry's Five Centres?

3. Fry's Five Centres

Were you a fan of Fry's Five Centres? | Submit

Photo Sales
Remember Spangles? They were boiled sweets manufactured by Mars Ltd in the United Kingdom from 1950 to the early 1980s

4. Olde English Spangles

Remember Spangles? They were boiled sweets manufactured by Mars Ltd in the United Kingdom from 1950 to the early 1980s | submit

Photo Sales
Drifter was a wafer-based chocolate bar lauinched by. Rowntree's in 1980. It was a wafer with caramel layered on top, covered with milk chocolate. It was discontinued in 2018

5. Nestle Drifter

Drifter was a wafer-based chocolate bar lauinched by. Rowntree's in 1980. It was a wafer with caramel layered on top, covered with milk chocolate. It was discontinued in 2018 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
This is the McVities logo - it represents Fruit Club Biscuits (we haven't got a photo) but they are worthy of a mention. Do you remember them?

6. McVities Fruit Club Biscuits

This is the McVities logo - it represents Fruit Club Biscuits (we haven't got a photo) but they are worthy of a mention. Do you remember them? | submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaBlackpoolNewsletterNightclubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice