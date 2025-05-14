We miss them of course and wish they would make a comeback. We asked you which sweet treats would you like to see back on the shelves and these were the top answers, from old school mints to chocolate bars which have only just disappeared.
1. Caramac
Caramac Bars were discontinued in 2023 after 64 years of production | Staff
2. Black and white mints
Black and white mints were on your list | National World
3. Fry's Five Centres
Were you a fan of Fry's Five Centres? | Submit
4. Olde English Spangles
Remember Spangles? They were boiled sweets manufactured by Mars Ltd in the United Kingdom from 1950 to the early 1980s | submit
5. Nestle Drifter
Drifter was a wafer-based chocolate bar lauinched by. Rowntree's in 1980. It was a wafer with caramel layered on top, covered with milk chocolate. It was discontinued in 2018 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
6. McVities Fruit Club Biscuits
This is the McVities logo - it represents Fruit Club Biscuits (we haven't got a photo) but they are worthy of a mention. Do you remember them? | submit