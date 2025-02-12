The sports car manufacturer had operated from its Bristol Avenue premises since 1970 seeing thousands of workers through its factory doors. But despite make-or-break talks the Blackpool firm collapsed leaving 250 people out of work. But the memories live on and these photos capture life at the Bristol Avenue factory through the years.
1. TVR memories
The TVR Workforce putting the finishing touches to the race cars, 1989 | National World
2. TVR Memories
Jeremy Clarkson chats to TVR's Ben Samuelson and Peter Wheeler at the Motorshow | National World
3. TVR Memories
TVR production line | National World
4. TVR Memories
Shake on it - deal is struck to build a new TVR factory at Blackpool Business Park in Blackpool
David Oxley - MD of TVR
Alan Cavill - Blackpool Council
Nikolai Smolenski - TVR
Norman Williams - Northwest Development Agency | National World
5. TVR Memories
Victor Gauntlett and Martin Lilley (left) 1981 | National World
6. TVR Memories
TVR Owners' Club 1/4 mile sprint on the lower promenade, Little Bispham. Only local entrant - Jamie Hylton from Stalmine, with his Formula 3 Malan 1600 | National World