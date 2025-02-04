31 nostalgic Blackpool photos that capture 1978 and 1979

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Feb 2025, 08:33 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 08:45 BST

Relive the late '70s in Blackpool with photos from Miss World, snowfalls, and more.

From the Winter of Discontent to school dinners, streets and shops, this was the era of 1978-79 in Blackpool

In case you missed them: 41 superb Blackpool retro photos in the 1990s from Piers and arcades to seafront nostalgia and Ant and Dec

25 nostalgic Blackpool pictures to take you back to 1985 and 1986

Blackpool in the 90s: 23 brilliant scenes to stir memories of a very different town centre

It must have been a miserable summer because the caption on the back of this photo reads: 'Shock appearance of the sun sent youngsters of all ages on to the beach at Blackpool, scratching their heads and trying to remember how to tackle a real summer. Swim suits came out, buckets and spades were dusted down and, for the first time this year, sandcastles proliferated along the shore, with the occasional father buried beneath them'

1. Blackpool 1978-79

It must have been a miserable summer because the caption on the back of this photo reads: 'Shock appearance of the sun sent youngsters of all ages on to the beach at Blackpool, scratching their heads and trying to remember how to tackle a real summer. Swim suits came out, buckets and spades were dusted down and, for the first time this year, sandcastles proliferated along the shore, with the occasional father buried beneath them' | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Tower 1979 in the snow

2. Blackpool 1978-79

Blackpool Tower 1979 in the snow | National World

Photo Sales
North Fylde central office of the DHSS in 1979. Pictured front from left: Gillian Bradley, Karen Anderson, Tricia Moon, Janet Procter. Back row: Michelle Betty, Janice Ashworth, Sandra Howells, Angela Kilvert, Jacci Ward, Maxi Corbett, Tracie Howarth and Sheila Clegg.

3. Blackpool 1978-79

North Fylde central office of the DHSS in 1979. Pictured front from left: Gillian Bradley, Karen Anderson, Tricia Moon, Janet Procter. Back row: Michelle Betty, Janice Ashworth, Sandra Howells, Angela Kilvert, Jacci Ward, Maxi Corbett, Tracie Howarth and Sheila Clegg. | National World

Photo Sales
Re-opening of Co-op Hypermarket in 1979

4. Blackpool 1978-79

Re-opening of Co-op Hypermarket in 1979 | National World

Photo Sales
Fleetwood youngsters got their gifts ready for the harvest festival at Blakiston Infants School. From left Amanda Walderman, Helen Brickman and Andrew Eaton, October 5 1979

5. Blackpool 1978-79

Fleetwood youngsters got their gifts ready for the harvest festival at Blakiston Infants School. From left Amanda Walderman, Helen Brickman and Andrew Eaton, October 5 1979 | National World

Photo Sales
Bar staff at the Buccaneer ( Thornton Lodge) , Skippool Road Thornton 1978 / 1979

6. Blackpool 1978-79

Bar staff at the Buccaneer ( Thornton Lodge) , Skippool Road Thornton 1978 / 1979 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNostalgiaMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice