From the Winter of Discontent to school dinners, streets and shops, this was the era of 1978-79 in Blackpool
1. Blackpool 1978-79
It must have been a miserable summer because the caption on the back of this photo reads: 'Shock appearance of the sun sent youngsters of all ages on to the beach at Blackpool, scratching their heads and trying to remember how to tackle a real summer. Swim suits came out, buckets and spades were dusted down and, for the first time this year, sandcastles proliferated along the shore, with the occasional father buried beneath them' | National World
2. Blackpool 1978-79
Blackpool Tower 1979 in the snow | National World
3. Blackpool 1978-79
North Fylde central office of the DHSS in 1979. Pictured front from left: Gillian Bradley, Karen Anderson, Tricia Moon, Janet Procter. Back row: Michelle Betty, Janice Ashworth, Sandra Howells, Angela Kilvert, Jacci Ward, Maxi Corbett, Tracie Howarth and Sheila Clegg. | National World
4. Blackpool 1978-79
Re-opening of Co-op Hypermarket in 1979
| National World
5. Blackpool 1978-79
Fleetwood youngsters got their gifts ready for the harvest festival at Blakiston Infants School. From left Amanda Walderman, Helen Brickman and Andrew Eaton, October 5 1979 | National World
6. Blackpool 1978-79
Bar staff at the Buccaneer ( Thornton Lodge) , Skippool Road Thornton 1978 / 1979 | National World