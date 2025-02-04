1 . Blackpool 1978-79

It must have been a miserable summer because the caption on the back of this photo reads: 'Shock appearance of the sun sent youngsters of all ages on to the beach at Blackpool, scratching their heads and trying to remember how to tackle a real summer. Swim suits came out, buckets and spades were dusted down and, for the first time this year, sandcastles proliferated along the shore, with the occasional father buried beneath them' | National World