"I think the 1990s was a magical decade" 19 brilliant retro pictures of Blackpool town centre

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Mar 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 15:25 BST

Remember Norweb and when Next was on Church Street?

This clutch of pictures take us right back to the 1990s, mainly in the town centre reminding us of the streets and shops and the people who worked there. Thirty odd years have passed since the 90s and people feel so nostalgic about it. It was the last decade before social media took hold, life was so different. People say it was a magical time. Do you agree? Let us know.

ICYMI: 21 retro pictures of Bispham which capture the Blackpool suburb in the 70s, 80s and 90s

21 lost rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach including Log Flume, Wild Mouse and Noah's Ark

19 pictures of Blackpool entertainment venue Music Hall Tavern and The Little Vic pub - both Art Deco buildings of days gone by

Blackpool Town Centre, all quiet during a World Cup match against Tunisia

1. Blackpool in the 90s

Blackpool Town Centre, all quiet during a World Cup match against Tunisia | National World

Photo Sales
The former Norweb showroom in Victoria Street

2. Blackpool in the 90s

The former Norweb showroom in Victoria Street | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool town centre warden Steve Shaw, 1990s

3. Blackpool in the 90s

Blackpool town centre warden Steve Shaw, 1990s | National World

Photo Sales
Easter Bank Holiday crowds. Can you remember the town centre like this?

4. Blackpool in the 90s

Easter Bank Holiday crowds. Can you remember the town centre like this? | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Town Centre closes down as pedestrianisation gets ready to begin in Corporation Street

5. Blackpool in the 90s

Blackpool Town Centre closes down as pedestrianisation gets ready to begin in Corporation Street | National World

Photo Sales
The Blackpool Nutrition Centre on Church Street beat more than 300 businesses to win a top prize from the Town Centre Forum customer care awards. Pic shows L-R: Ian Campbell, Gill Brough and Ernie Campbell.

6. Blackpool in the 90s

The Blackpool Nutrition Centre on Church Street beat more than 300 businesses to win a top prize from the Town Centre Forum customer care awards. Pic shows L-R: Ian Campbell, Gill Brough and Ernie Campbell. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool Pleasure BeachPeopleBispham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.