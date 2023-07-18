19 pictures of Blackpool entertainment venue Music Hall Tavern and The Little Vic pub - both Art Deco buildings of days gone by
The Music Hall Tavern is now a smart block of apartments and the Little Vic was reduced to rubble in the late 80s
By Claire Lark
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
But they were both much-loved Art Deco venues, the tavern for its entertainment and the Little Vic as a traditional town centre pub. The Little Vic was in Victoria Street but was handed over in the 80s for redevelopment. At the time it was not in a conservation area and was not listed as being of historical or architectural interest. The Music Hall Tavern also housed housed the Tivoli Picture Theatre and had various uses throughout the years including a nightclub and bingo hall. It went under the hammer in 2021 but still retains it’s authentic look.
