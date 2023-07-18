News you can trust since 1873
19 pictures of Blackpool entertainment venue Music Hall Tavern and The Little Vic pub - both Art Deco buildings of days gone by

The Music Hall Tavern is now a smart block of apartments and the Little Vic was reduced to rubble in the late 80s
By Claire Lark
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

But they were both much-loved Art Deco venues, the tavern for its entertainment and the Little Vic as a traditional town centre pub. The Little Vic was in Victoria Street but was handed over in the 80s for redevelopment. At the time it was not in a conservation area and was not listed as being of historical or architectural interest. The Music Hall Tavern also housed housed the Tivoli Picture Theatre and had various uses throughout the years including a nightclub and bingo hall. It went under the hammer in 2021 but still retains it’s authentic look.

The Little Vic Pub in 1988

1. Memories of Music Hall Tavern and Little Vic

The Little Vic Pub in 1988 Photo: Submit

Was this man the landlord of the Little Vic?

2. Memories of the Music Hall Tavern and Little Vic

Was this man the landlord of the Little Vic? Photo: National World

Pictured outside the Music Hall Tavern, Blackpool are L-R Darren Britwell, Kim Bowell and Dave Pope

3. Memories of Music Hall Tavern and Little Vic

Pictured outside the Music Hall Tavern, Blackpool are L-R Darren Britwell, Kim Bowell and Dave Pope Photo: Martin Bostock

Inside the Little Vic in its early days

4. Memories of Music Hall Tavern and Little Vic

Inside the Little Vic in its early days Photo: National World

Joe Longthorne and Sid Little with Harper, 2002

5. Memories of Music Hall Tavern and Little Vic

Joe Longthorne and Sid Little with Harper, 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson

Ann Cookson and Peter Baldwin, of Classic Sound, who came second in the Joe Longthorne Summer Star Search 2002 at the Music Hall Tavern

6. Memories of Music Hall Tavern and Little Vic

Ann Cookson and Peter Baldwin, of Classic Sound, who came second in the Joe Longthorne Summer Star Search 2002 at the Music Hall Tavern Photo: National World

Inside the Little Vic, way back in the day

7. Memories of Music Hall Tavern and Little Vic

Inside the Little Vic, way back in the day Photo: National World

The former Music Hall Tavern in Blackpool when it was being converted to flats

8. Memories of Little Vic and Music Hall Tavern

The former Music Hall Tavern in Blackpool when it was being converted to flats Photo: Shelagh Parkinson

