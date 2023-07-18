But they were both much-loved Art Deco venues, the tavern for its entertainment and the Little Vic as a traditional town centre pub. The Little Vic was in Victoria Street but was handed over in the 80s for redevelopment. At the time it was not in a conservation area and was not listed as being of historical or architectural interest. The Music Hall Tavern also housed housed the Tivoli Picture Theatre and had various uses throughout the years including a nightclub and bingo hall. It went under the hammer in 2021 but still retains it’s authentic look.