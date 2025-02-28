Arnold School fields were being used for army training, evacuees were welcomed to the safety of the seaside and Blackpool experienced one of its heaviest snowfalls on record. These pictures provide a glimpse into our resort’s past including street scenes, shops and public transport. Join me as I revisit wartime Blackpool through pictures to see what life was like in 1940.
Wartime, 1940
The site of the old St Johns Market seen from Corporation Street with the new Boots store and spire of the Blackpool Town Hall beyond
Blackpool in wartime during World War II
Jack Porter, of Malvern Avenue in Stalmine, who will proudly join other veterans at the Blackpool cenotaph for Remembrance Day after pigeon handlers were invited for the first time. Pic shows Jack (left) in 1940 with his pigeons
Group Captain Jakub Kosinski on arrival at Blackpool, 1940.
Blackpool Home Guard training on the beach, October 1940
