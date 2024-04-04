I remember 'Can I join in the footy game? Dunno mate, not my ball' - we share Blackpool phrases from childhood
Kids have their own dialogue going on and when you get to a certain age, it’s hard to keep up with their lingo, let alone understand it.
But we’ve all been there, said crazy things which hardly made sense but were cool as a kid.
So, we asked you what phrases and sayings stick in your mind from the realms of the school playground.
By far the funniest, brought up by Aaron Karl McGarry, was “Can I join in the footy game ? Dunno not my ball mate". It was playground etiquette, if you knew the guy whose ball it was, or if he thought you were cool enough, you might have had a chance of joining in. If not, you were on your own.
Then there was ‘keeno’ mentioned by Diane Brookfield. We are guessing this was to do with being keen to do your school work, and then ‘Chinny’ - remember that! It was when you suspected someone was lying. Thanks to Gareth Mer for that one.
‘You’ve got a ‘chez’ on’ was another and ‘top one!’ - are we jogging your memory?
Spliffy jeans, Kappa, Eclipse, Parker coat and Martin An Leanne Faulkner said: “What do you want a lucky bag?’ can you remember that?
