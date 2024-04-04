It was the days when tourists could walk around the park for free (if they weren’t keen on rides!) and when The Big One opened for the first time.

The 1990s are not that long ago but long enough to stir feelings of nostalgia and these pictures of our beloved Blackpool theme park certainly take you back to another time.

Riding The Avalanche was on the wish list and it was when Valhalla was built, opening just this side of the new Millennium. Aside from the rides these photos also take you through the park crowds and from above too with some incredible aerial images.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach 90s and 00s Valhalla was contructed in 1999 and finally opened in the Millennium year

Blackpool Pleasure Beach 90s and 00s This photo was March 8th 1993 and the caption on the back told how 40,000 people had poured into the theme park during the weekend to enjoy cut price rides. The weather was rubbish though

Blackpool Pleasure Beach 90s and 00s The Big One dominates the skyline in 1998

Blackpool Pleasure Beach 90s and 00s Noah's Ark can be seen in this picture from 1993 and our fabulous resort sprawling out in the distance

Blackpool Pleasure Beach 90s and 00s At the entrance to Pleasure Beach in 1996 they were celebrating the park's Centenary. The Attic Nightclub was still there and in the Horseshoe Bar, Mystique were performing, Little and Large with Frank Carson in the Paradise Room