I miss school! 51 hilarious and memorable pictures of school life in Blackpool down the years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Apr 2024, 12:18 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:42 BST

It was a while back but I remember my school days like they were yesterday.

Times have changed since the 80s but classroom life lives on and these cracking pictures spanning three decades remind us of our Blackpool school days. They’re a real treat - are you pictured?

St George's High School won the Blackpool inter schools maths challenge. Kia Naylor, Jack Stinger, Kyhal Jackson , Phil Wilkinson

1. School Memories

Fleetwood High School v Baines School year 10 netball at Stanley Park, Blackpool. Baines team From left, Katie Linney, Georgina Brumwell, Laura Bates, Georgina Oates, Serena Hindle, Elle Swire and Bryony Cupitt

2. School Memories

The new 'Milky Bar' opened at Highfield High School in Blackpool giving children a healthier option for their lunch. Ashleigh Duckworth (left) and Natalie Barks (both 12) with their healthy meals

3. School Memories

Blackpool Festival of Music and Arts Bispham high school. Character 11 and 12 years, Sophie Harrington as cinderella

4. Blackpool Festival of Music and Arts Bispham High School. Character 11 and 12 years, Sophie Harrington as Cinderella

Year 7 Blackpool netball champions, Highfield High School. Back L-R Anna Hughes, Bob Jeffrey, Laura Jenkinson and Amy Ditchfield. Front L-R Jamie-Lee Bennison, Hannah Carroll, Rachel Starkie and Hollie Lee.

5. School Memories

Blackpool FC midfielder Ben Burgess held a questions and answers session with pupils from Palatine High School

6. School Memories

