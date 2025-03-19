I go back to the 1960s Blackpool resort experience through 47 brilliant retro pics

From the Beatles playing at the ABC and Miss Blackpool to Bonfire Night safety, icy pitches, streets and Blackpool under construction, these brilliant picures rewind to 1963 and 1964.

The 1960s is well defined as the decade when the British holiday season saw the country’s seaside resorts boom and nowhere moreso than right here in Blackpool. They were special times.

Barbara Mayerling (nee Turner) 1964. She was the daughter of trader Jesse Turner

1. Blackpool 1963 and 1964

Barbara Mayerling (nee Turner) 1964. She was the daughter of trader Jesse Turner | National World

When the ABC theatre , Church Street was opened on May 31, 1963, Cliff Richard and The Shadows arrived on the Wild West Train tram, It was the last time a tram ran in Church Street

2. Blackpool 1963 and 1964

When the ABC theatre , Church Street was opened on May 31, 1963, Cliff Richard and The Shadows arrived on the Wild West Train tram, It was the last time a tram ran in Church Street | National World

Dickson Road loooking towards Talbot Road, showing The Talbot Hotel on the far right, Blackpool North railway station can be seen behind the tram. The canopy of the Odeon Cinema can be seen on the far left.

3. Blackpool 1963 and 1964

Dickson Road loooking towards Talbot Road, showing The Talbot Hotel on the far right, Blackpool North railway station can be seen behind the tram. The canopy of the Odeon Cinema can be seen on the far left. | library

Duke of Edinburgh with some of the worlds best golfers at Blackpool North Shore in 1963

4. Blackpool 1963 and 1964

Duke of Edinburgh with some of the worlds best golfers at Blackpool North Shore in 1963 | National World

Central Station in 1963

5. Blackpool 1963 and 1964

Central Station in 1963 | library

Our Gracie is the greeting over Blackpool Town Hall steps as the Rochdale entertainer, by then living on the isle of Capri, launched the 1964 Illuminations

6. Blackpool 1963 and 1964

Our Gracie is the greeting over Blackpool Town Hall steps as the Rochdale entertainer, by then living on the isle of Capri, launched the 1964 Illuminations | National World

