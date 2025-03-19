The 1960s is well defined as the decade when the British holiday season saw the country’s seaside resorts boom and nowhere moreso than right here in Blackpool. They were special times.
Barbara Mayerling (nee Turner) 1964. She was the daughter of trader Jesse Turner | National World
When the ABC theatre , Church Street was opened on May 31, 1963, Cliff Richard and The Shadows arrived on the Wild West Train tram, It was the last time a tram ran in Church Street | National World
Dickson Road loooking towards Talbot Road, showing The Talbot Hotel on the far right, Blackpool North railway station can be seen behind the tram. The canopy of the Odeon Cinema can be seen on the far left. | library
Duke of Edinburgh with some of the worlds best golfers at Blackpool North Shore in 1963 | National World
Central Station in 1963 | library
Our Gracie is the greeting over Blackpool Town Hall steps as the Rochdale entertainer, by then living on the isle of Capri, launched the 1964 Illuminations | National World
