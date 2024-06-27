25 memorable lost retro scenes of Blackpool pubs The Hop Inn and Pump and Truncheon

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:00 BST

Two of Blackpool’s greatest pubs were The Hop Inn and Pump and Truncheon.

They were two town centre boozers, typical community pubs with darts teams, football teams and where you could put the world to rights. The Pump and Truncheon is now the Number 13 and The Hop Inn is a dental surgery. These picture memories take us right back to those days. Are you pictured?

ICYMI: "I love old pictures to see how times have changed" 41 Blackpool street scenes from 1920s to 1990s

25 fantastic retro pictures of Blackpool Tower Lounge where drinks flowed until 2014 when it shut for good

Pump and Truncheon wins CAMRA award

1. Pub Memories

Pump and Truncheon wins CAMRA award | National World

Photo Sales
The Hop Inn was in King Street

2. Pub Memories

The Hop Inn was in King Street | National World

Photo Sales
Whitbread Bowland Inns' managing director, Norman Jepson (front left) is seen presenting licensee Pauline Tiernan and her team of staff with a Hospitality award at the Pump and Truncheon

3. Pub Memories

Whitbread Bowland Inns' managing director, Norman Jepson (front left) is seen presenting licensee Pauline Tiernan and her team of staff with a Hospitality award at the Pump and Truncheon | National World

Photo Sales
Inside the Pump and Truncheon

4. Pub Memories

Inside the Pump and Truncheon | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Thursday darts league finals at the Devonshire Club. Hop Inn team L-R Paul Dagger, David Gosney, Michael Snell, John Bell, Kevin Ingam, Jay Riley and John Burke

5. Pub Memories

Blackpool Thursday darts league finals at the Devonshire Club. Hop Inn team L-R Paul Dagger, David Gosney, Michael Snell, John Bell, Kevin Ingam, Jay Riley and John Burke | National World

Photo Sales
The Pump and Truncheon, Bonny Street

6. Pub Memories

The Pump and Truncheon, Bonny Street | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PubsBlackpoolDrinks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.