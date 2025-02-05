We are talking about the long gone Lido Pool.
Pictures in days gone by had readers reminiscing in their thousands and their memories were incredible tales of youth, school swimming lessons and the food from the vending machines when you came out starving.
Without any reference to the actual pool reader Adele Knox said 'Best chicken soup' backed up by Joanna Heeney who added: Loved the chicken soup out of the vending machines, didn’t love the freezing cold water!"
Many people commented on the water, was it really that cold?
Mark Tomlinson did, he said it was the 'coldest place known to man'.
Among the happy memories of ten metre swimming certificates and parents teaching their children to swim, there were several references to cockroaches!
Tagging in her friend, Rachel Jackson said: "Remember our freezing swims with the plasters on the shower floor? And the cockroaches!" Urg!
Diane Clegg rememberd the cockroaches, "I went to Lido with school and got my cheap cola and sweets from the machine and see the roaches crawling along the seating area, those were the days!"
61 incredible retro photos of Blackpool high schools in the 1990s including Palatine, Collegiate and Highfield