We are talking about the long gone Lido Pool.

Pictures in days gone by had readers reminiscing in their thousands and their memories were incredible tales of youth, school swimming lessons and the food from the vending machines when you came out starving.

Without any reference to the actual pool reader Adele Knox said 'Best chicken soup' backed up by Joanna Heeney who added: Loved the chicken soup out of the vending machines, didn’t love the freezing cold water!"

Many people commented on the water, was it really that cold?

Mark Tomlinson did, he said it was the 'coldest place known to man'.

Among the happy memories of ten metre swimming certificates and parents teaching their children to swim, there were several references to cockroaches!

Tagging in her friend, Rachel Jackson said: "Remember our freezing swims with the plasters on the shower floor? And the cockroaches!" Urg!

Diane Clegg rememberd the cockroaches, "I went to Lido with school and got my cheap cola and sweets from the machine and see the roaches crawling along the seating area, those were the days!"

1 . The Lido Pool This was August 1985 after the pool had reopened following a facelift Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . The Lido Pool Possibly a school swimming lesson in 1993 Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . The Lido Pool A busy scene of the pool in July 1981 - are you in the picture? Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . The Lido Pool The still water after everyone had left for the day in 1993 Photo: National World Photo Sales

5 . The Lido Pool The Lido in 1992 - can you remember when it looked like this? Photo: National World Photo Sales

6 . The Lido Pool This was in 1990 and the photo was taken because the Lido Pool had reopened with improved facilities Photo: National World Photo Sales