13 nostalgic pictures of February in the past from Blackpool storms to its shops

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Feb 2025, 11:14 BST

These great archive pictures go back to February in the past.

They reflect the news and happenings in one particular month through the years from shops and storms to birthdays and showbiz.

ICYMI: 61 incredible retro photos of Blackpool high schools in the 1990s including Palatine, Collegiate and Highfield

19 memorable long-lost Blackpool attractions from the Fun House to Rocket Tram

21 great photos of Blackpool and Fylde Sunday League teams from the 1990s

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter.

Abingdon Street junction with Birley Street 1960

1. February past

Abingdon Street junction with Birley Street 1960 | National World

Photo Sales
A happy chairman of Blackpool Football Club Mr Peter Lawson with today's signings Alan Bell (left) and Ted Macdougall at the Tangerine Club, Blackpool 29th February 1980

2. February past

A happy chairman of Blackpool Football Club Mr Peter Lawson with today's signings Alan Bell (left) and Ted Macdougall at the Tangerine Club, Blackpool 29th February 1980 | National World

Photo Sales
Eileen and Bill Buckley, of Marton Drive in Blackpool, who celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on the 10th February

3. February past

Eileen and Bill Buckley, of Marton Drive in Blackpool, who celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on the 10th February | National World

Photo Sales
Schnorbitz the dog outside the Pleasure Beach. The picture was taken when the family run theme park revealed a warts and all TV documentary.

4. cc

Schnorbitz the dog outside the Pleasure Beach. The picture was taken when the family run theme park revealed a warts and all TV documentary. | cc

Photo Sales
John Tarpey and Margery Tarpey , of Halfway Fish and Chip Restaurant had been in business for 25 years

5. February past

John Tarpey and Margery Tarpey , of Halfway Fish and Chip Restaurant had been in business for 25 years | National World

Photo Sales
Ambulance in Blackpool 1973

6. February past

Ambulance in Blackpool 1973 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HighfieldBlackpoolFyldeSunday League
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice