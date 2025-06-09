Blackpool Retro: 31 forgotten pictures of streets, buildings and attractions which shaped the resort

These pictures span the decades and show how our great resort once looked.

From the market where the old BHS building now stands to a great shot of Queen Street with the Cenotaph in the background, these pictures remind us how Blackpool has changed.

They have been plucked from our archives and some haven’t seen the light of day since they were first published. From strip show venues to the demolition of some of Blackpool’s most prized shops as the town’s redevelopment took place, its beaches and piers, they are an eclectic look at times gone by.

Not strictly a street seen but what a great pic of deckchairs blowing in the breeze, July 1973

1. Streets and buildings in the past

Not strictly a street seen but what a great pic of deckchairs blowing in the breeze, July 1973 | National World

This fascinating picture is a classic old meets new. It was taken in 1961 and shows the very last remains of the Dog and Partridge Hotel on the corner of Waterloo Road and Lytham Road. It's now occupied by William Hill

2. Streets and buildings in times past

This fascinating picture is a classic old meets new. It was taken in 1961 and shows the very last remains of the Dog and Partridge Hotel on the corner of Waterloo Road and Lytham Road. It's now occupied by William Hill | National World

This was Bank hey Street in the 1950s - H Samuel in the same place as it is today, Orry's, Redman's and the Palace Theatre

3. Streets and buildings in the past

This was Bank hey Street in the 1950s - H Samuel in the same place as it is today, Orry's, Redman's and the Palace Theatre | National World

This was how the prom looked in 1985

4. Streets and buildings in the past

This was how the prom looked in 1985 | National World

This was taken way back in 1956. The caption on the back of the photo reads 'These hoardings recall some of the shows to be seen on 'Blackpool's Golden Mile' last summer.

5. Streets and buildings in the past

This was taken way back in 1956. The caption on the back of the photo reads 'These hoardings recall some of the shows to be seen on 'Blackpool's Golden Mile' last summer. | National World

North side of Victoria Street in 1976

6. Streets and buildings in times past

North side of Victoria Street in 1976 | National World

