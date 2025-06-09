From the market where the old BHS building now stands to a great shot of Queen Street with the Cenotaph in the background, these pictures remind us how Blackpool has changed.
They have been plucked from our archives and some haven’t seen the light of day since they were first published. From strip show venues to the demolition of some of Blackpool’s most prized shops as the town’s redevelopment took place, its beaches and piers, they are an eclectic look at times gone by.
1. Streets and buildings in the past
Not strictly a street seen but what a great pic of deckchairs blowing in the breeze, July 1973 | National World
2. Streets and buildings in times past
This fascinating picture is a classic old meets new. It was taken in 1961 and shows the very last remains of the Dog and Partridge Hotel on the corner of Waterloo Road and Lytham Road. It's now occupied by William Hill | National World
3. Streets and buildings in the past
This was Bank hey Street in the 1950s - H Samuel in the same place as it is today, Orry's, Redman's and the Palace Theatre | National World
4. Streets and buildings in the past
This was how the prom looked in 1985 | National World
5. Streets and buildings in the past
This was taken way back in 1956. The caption on the back of the photo reads 'These hoardings recall some of the shows to be seen on 'Blackpool's Golden Mile' last summer. | National World
6. Streets and buildings in times past
North side of Victoria Street in 1976 | National World
