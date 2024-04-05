Blackpool Retro: 25 amazing pictures of primary schools in the 1970s, from Noel Edmonds to school dinners

A nostalgic look at life in Blackpool schools - half a century ago.

By Claire Lark
Published 5th Apr 2024, 11:11 BST

It was the days of blackboards and desks with inkwells - although we had moved on from quills!

These pictures are a fabulous rewind to Blackpool school days. Noel Edmonds visited Montgomery, there are some great pics of leavers at Highfield High School and school dinners - what was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Noel Edmonds recording the voices of David Hannis, Nicholas Watson, elaine Hunter, Clare Ewan and Nicola Clayton at Montgomery High School. 1977

1. School days, 1970s

Noel Edmonds recording the voices of David Hannis, Nicholas Watson, elaine Hunter, Clare Ewan and Nicola Clayton at Montgomery High School. 1977

Lytham C of E School, 1976

2. School days, 1970s

Lytham C of E School, 1976

The cast of Chapel Street Methodist Church Sunday School Pantomime "Jack and the Beanstalk" in the church hall in 1971

3. School days, 1970s

The cast of Chapel Street Methodist Church Sunday School Pantomime "Jack and the Beanstalk" in the church hall in 1971

A close finish to the Kirkham Grammar school's Sports Day, 1979

4. School days, 1970s

A close finish to the Kirkham Grammar school's Sports Day, 1979

The time capsule found at St Nicholas CE primary School, Blackpool

5. School days, 1970s

The time capsule found at St Nicholas CE primary School, Blackpool

Burn Naze School Christmas Party, 15th December 1972

6. School days, 1970s

Burn Naze School Christmas Party, 15th December 1972

