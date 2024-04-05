It was the days of blackboards and desks with inkwells - although we had moved on from quills!
These pictures are a fabulous rewind to Blackpool school days. Noel Edmonds visited Montgomery, there are some great pics of leavers at Highfield High School and school dinners - what was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.
ICYMI: I visited Blackpool Pleasure Beach when it was free to walk round - a couple of rides then off to the arcades!
I worked at Blackpool's Norbreck Castle Hotel in the 80s - it wasn’t very clean and didn’t stay long!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.