Blackpool Retro: 21 of the best pictures inside our high schools through fabulous retro photos

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

These cracking photos are all from high schools in Blackpool during a five year span.

So if you were at high school anytime between 2005 and 2010, these are for you. Can you spot yourself, your mates or a sibling?

Year 7 pupils at Palatine High School in Blackpool were helped with the transition from junior school by having some of their lessons in the Designated Interactive Area. Making a pirate costume are L-R: Jack Hayson, Kelsey Bradshaw, Victoria Chester and Alexa Robinson.

1. High School Memories

Year 7 pupils at Palatine High School in Blackpool were helped with the transition from junior school by having some of their lessons in the Designated Interactive Area. Making a pirate costume are L-R: Jack Hayson, Kelsey Bradshaw, Victoria Chester and Alexa Robinson. PIC BY ROB LOCK Photo: Rob Lock

Senior prefects at Collegiate High School launched an anti-self harm project in association with the Butterfly Project. Head boy and girl Lewis Hall and Lucy Tickle with fellow prefects and a butterfly

2. High School Memories

Senior prefects at Collegiate High School launched an anti-self harm project in association with the Butterfly Project. Head boy and girl Lewis Hall and Lucy Tickle with fellow prefects and a butterfly Photo: Rob Lock

Blackpool FC's Matty Kay with pupils at Collegiate High School in 2005

3. High School Memories

Blackpool FC's Matty Kay with pupils at Collegiate High School in 2005 Photo: Martin Bostock

At Palatine High School, Blackpool, are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr

4. High School Memories

At Palatine High School, Blackpool, are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr Photo: Bill Johnson

Pupils from Montgomery High School welcomed German exchange students from Blackpool's twin town, Bottrop. Daniel Fielding (left) and Fabian Halseband front with fellow students.

5. High School Memories

Pupils from Montgomery High School welcomed German exchange students from Blackpool's twin town, Bottrop. Daniel Fielding (left) and Fabian Halseband front with fellow students. Photo: Martin Bostock

Year 7 Blackpool netball champions, Highfield High School. Back L-R Anna Hughes, Bob Jeffrey, Laura Jenkinson and Amy Ditchfield. Front L-R Jamie-Lee Bennison, Hannah Carroll, Rachel Starkie and Hollie Lee.

6. High School Memories

Year 7 Blackpool netball champions, Highfield High School. Back L-R Anna Hughes, Bob Jeffrey, Laura Jenkinson and Amy Ditchfield. Front L-R Jamie-Lee Bennison, Hannah Carroll, Rachel Starkie and Hollie Lee. Photo: Martin Bostock

