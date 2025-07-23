So if you were at high school anytime between 2005 and 2010, these are for you. Can you spot yourself, your mates or a sibling?
Year 7 pupils at Palatine High School in Blackpool were helped with the transition from junior school by having some of their lessons in the Designated Interactive Area.
Making a pirate costume are L-R: Jack Hayson, Kelsey Bradshaw, Victoria Chester and Alexa Robinson. PIC BY ROB LOCK Photo: Rob Lock
Senior prefects at Collegiate High School launched an anti-self harm project in association with the Butterfly Project. Head boy and girl Lewis Hall and Lucy Tickle with fellow prefects and a butterfly Photo: Rob Lock
Blackpool FC's Matty Kay with pupils at Collegiate High School in 2005 Photo: Martin Bostock
At Palatine High School, Blackpool, are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr Photo: Bill Johnson
Pupils from Montgomery High School welcomed German exchange students from Blackpool's twin town, Bottrop. Daniel Fielding (left) and Fabian Halseband front with fellow students. Photo: Martin Bostock
Year 7 Blackpool netball champions, Highfield High School. Back L-R Anna Hughes, Bob Jeffrey, Laura Jenkinson and Amy Ditchfield. Front L-R Jamie-Lee Bennison, Hannah Carroll, Rachel Starkie and Hollie Lee. Photo: Martin Bostock
