Blackpool Retro: 14 superbly memorable pictures of Blackpool's lost footbridge over Bank Hey Street

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th May 2025, 13:13 BST

This was a familiar sight in the centre of Blackpool for 40 years – the footbridge which linked the promenade with the shopping area.

Everything about it oozed the 1970s - there was concrete everywhere. But it was a vital link for pedestrians.

It was built as part of the Palatine development, where the iconic Palace Nightclub used to stand. The footbridge was built to give safe access from the beach to the new development and across Bank Hey Street to the old C&A store. Eventually it became graffiti ridden and an eyesore and was demolished three years ago as part of the Sands development.

There is still a slab of concrete left though, it was part of the footings and is an unsightly blot on the landscape sandwiched between shops near TK Maxx. There are now fresh calls for its removal.

But for now we leave you with these picture memories of an iconic bridge which served its purpose in its day.

This was a later scene from 1993. By now the Palatine Building had become the iconic Palace Nightclub

1. Lost Footbridge

This was a later scene from 1993. By now the Palatine Building had become the iconic Palace Nightclub

Looks like work was still going on in this photo. Marks and Spencer in the background and C&A to the left in the distance. the footbridge crossed Bank Hey Street and continued to the side of C&A towards Winifred Street

2. Lost footbridge

Looks like work was still going on in this photo. Marks and Spencer in the background and C&A to the left in the distance. the footbridge crossed Bank Hey Street and continued to the side of C&A towards Winifred Street

This was the bridge from the other side in Bank Hey Street. It shows the precinct and Woolworths in the background.

3. Lost Footbridge

This was the bridge from the other side in Bank Hey Street. It shows the precinct and Woolworths in the background.

This was the development of the bridge as part of the Palatine development in 1975

4. Lost footbridge

This was the development of the bridge as part of the Palatine development in 1975

This photo was taken to show hard board panels which had been put in place to stop people interfering with the overhead tram cables

5. Lost Footbridge

This photo was taken to show hard board panels which had been put in place to stop people interfering with the overhead tram cables

Concrete slabs are put in place to hold up the sloped part of the walkway as the development continues

6. Lost Footbridge

Concrete slabs are put in place to hold up the sloped part of the walkway as the development continues

