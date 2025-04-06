Fascinating unearthed retro footage shows Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the early 2000s

By Jessica Martin
Published 6th Apr 2025, 16:13 BST
A video of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the early 2000s shows visitors enjoying the rides as the sun sets on the amusement park.

Unearthed retro footage shows Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the early 2000s.

In the one minute 30 second clip above, thrill-seekers can be seen riding The Big One, with some visitors opting for the log flume instead.

A car ride also features in the footage.

