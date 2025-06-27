9 captured retro moments of the Grand National rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach at 90

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Jun 2025, 10:16 BST

One of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s oldest rides has reached 90 years.

The Grand National is one of the world’s oldest wooden rollercoasters and with it’s double track, it makes it quite unique.

The clatter of the tracks and the wind on the face makes it a special memory, racing side by side - it’s no wonder people come from all over the world to ride it.

These pictures remember it through the years.

The Grand National in 1989

1. Grand National memories

The Grand National in 1989 | National World

Bank Holiday crowds in 1939 headed for Blackpool Pleasure Beach where the popular attractions were Noah's Ark and the Grand National

2. Grand National memories

Bank Holiday crowds in 1939 headed for Blackpool Pleasure Beach where the popular attractions were Noah's Ark and the Grand National | National World

Billed as one of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's historic rides

3. National World

Billed as one of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's historic rides | National World

Grand National, Blackpool Pleasure Beach

4. Grand National memories

Grand National, Blackpool Pleasure Beach | National World

Fire on the Grand National at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

5. Grand National memories

Fire on the Grand National at Blackpool Pleasure Beach | National World

Daniel Whiston and Gaynor Faye on the re-opened Grand National at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

6. Grand National memories

Daniel Whiston and Gaynor Faye on the re-opened Grand National at Blackpool Pleasure Beach | National World

