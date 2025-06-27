The Grand National is one of the world’s oldest wooden rollercoasters and with it’s double track, it makes it quite unique.
The clatter of the tracks and the wind on the face makes it a special memory, racing side by side - it’s no wonder people come from all over the world to ride it.
These pictures remember it through the years.
1. Grand National memories
The Grand National in 1989 | National World
2. Grand National memories
Bank Holiday crowds in 1939 headed for Blackpool Pleasure Beach where the popular attractions were Noah's Ark and the Grand National | National World
3. National World
Billed as one of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's historic rides | National World
4. Grand National memories
Grand National, Blackpool Pleasure Beach | National World
5. Grand National memories
Fire on the Grand National at Blackpool Pleasure Beach | National World
6. Grand National memories
Daniel Whiston and Gaynor Faye on the re-opened Grand National at Blackpool Pleasure Beach | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.