The Giant Wheel stood on the site of what is now the Winter Gardens Olympia . Work began on the building of the wheel began in 1895 and it was opened on 22nd August 1896 but it proved to be unprofitable and demolition began in 1928 . Built to carry 750 people it stood 220 feet high and weighed 1000 tons including the carriages. One of it's carriages became a cafe at St Michaels, others were used as summerhouses and hen cabins across The Fylde | National World