45 emotive pictures of school life in Blackpool during the noughties - classrooms, kids and teachers

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

These photos recall school days across Blackpool.

They were all taken in the decade of the noughties during care free days of primary school, when friendships were forged for life. These pictures were taken in the classrooms, at sporting events, dance, drama and other events captured by our photographers.

Devonshire Primary School (Blackpool) pupils crossing their fingers for the architecture award. Pictured are James Porter (11) and Sophie Clarke (10).

1. Primary School Days

Devonshire Primary School (Blackpool) pupils crossing their fingers for the architecture award. Pictured are James Porter (11) and Sophie Clarke (10).

Staff and pupils at Baines Endowed CE Primary School in Blackpool share a vision of new, refreshing playground facilities for the children to play with and enjoy

2. Primary School Days

Staff and pupils at Baines Endowed CE Primary School in Blackpool share a vision of new, refreshing playground facilities for the children to play with and enjoy

Claremont Primary School was the first school in Blackpool to have been awarded an Early Excellence Centre. Pupils applaud their success.

3. Primary School days

Claremont Primary School was the first school in Blackpool to have been awarded an Early Excellence Centre. Pupils applaud their success.

Pupils from Revoe Primary School (Blackpool) singing at the Grundy Art Gallery

4. Primary School Days

Pupils from Revoe Primary School (Blackpool) singing at the Grundy Art Gallery

Parents join kids for breakfast and games at St Cuthbert's Primary School in Blackpool. Picture od sisters 5-year-old Chloe Gaynor (left) and 6-year-old Sharnelle Gaynor

5. Primary School Days

Parents join kids for breakfast and games at St Cuthbert's Primary School in Blackpool. Picture od sisters 5-year-old Chloe Gaynor (left) and 6-year-old Sharnelle Gaynor

Young Seasiders at the Grundy Art Gallery. Kincraig Primary School (Bispham), back from left, Bunty Wood, Michael Clayton, David Bailey and Eilish Dawes. Front are Daniel Taylor and Tessy Hester

6. Primary School Days

Young Seasiders at the Grundy Art Gallery. Kincraig Primary School (Bispham), back from left, Bunty Wood, Michael Clayton, David Bailey and Eilish Dawes. Front are Daniel Taylor and Tessy Hester

