42 memorable retro pics of 1990s Blackpool which define a much-loved decade

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Apr 2025, 08:20 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 08:44 BST

The 1990s was a magical decade, the last before smart phones and social media took hold.

Defined by brilliant music, epic films and the kind of fashion that you just had to be there to appreciate, it truly was a golden era. Here we take a look at what life was like back in Preston in the 1990s...

These are some incredible historic pictures which will have you saying ‘I miss the 1990s...’ in no time, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

ICYMI: 13 memories in pictures of Blackpool's historic Metropole Hotel set on its own 'island'

51 irreplaceable pictures of Blackpool high schools Palatine and Collegiate in the 90s and 00s

25 Blackpool scenes of nostalgia to whisk you back to 1982 to see the people, places and streets of the era

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Manchester Hotel , Blackpool in 1990

1. Blackpool, early 1990s

Manchester Hotel , Blackpool in 1990 | National World

Photo Sales
St John's Church in August 1991

2. Blackpool, early 1990s

St John's Church in August 1991 | National World

Photo Sales
Ivan Danks, leading a step class at the Fitness Factory, Blackpool, in 1991

3. Blackpool, early 1990s

Ivan Danks, leading a step class at the Fitness Factory, Blackpool, in 1991 | National World

Photo Sales
A young Alfie Boe (first left) in Thornton Clevleleys Operatic Society's 1990 production of Oklahoma!

4. Blackpool, early 90s

A young Alfie Boe (first left) in Thornton Clevleleys Operatic Society's 1990 production of Oklahoma! | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool FC celebrate after their FA Cup win against QPR in 1990.

5. Blackpool, early 1990s

Blackpool FC celebrate after their FA Cup win against QPR in 1990. | National World

Photo Sales
All smiles from the Princess of wales during a her tour of Symbol Biscuit factory.

6. Blackpool, early 1990s

All smiles from the Princess of wales during a her tour of Symbol Biscuit factory. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsBlackpoolNostalgiafirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice